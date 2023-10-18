Los Angeles Kings (1-1-1, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-1, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Minnesota Wild after Trevor Moore's two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Kings' 5-1 win.

Minnesota had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 26-14-4 record in home games last season. The Wild committed 4.4 penalties per game and served 11.3 penalty minutes per game last season.

Los Angeles went 47-25-10 overall and 22-16-6 on the road a season ago. The Kings scored 274 total goals last season (3.3 per game on 32.4 shots per game).

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Boldy: day to day (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Alex Goligoski: day to day (lower body).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.