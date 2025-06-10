Los Angeles protests follow weeks of intensifying immigration enforcement

The Pentagon's deployment of about 700 Marines to Los Angeles to join the National Guard's response to immigration protests follows weeks of rapid-fire developments as President Donald Trump pursues his top domestic priority for mass deportations.
Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff and chief architect of Trump's immigration policies, said late last month that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement should make at least 3,000 arrests a day. That would mark a dramatic increase from Jan. 20 to May 19, when the agency made an average of 656 arrests a day.
Miller's target has brought new strains on immigration detention and increased ICE's presence to a level with no recent parallels.
Increased arrests
Tensions soared in Los Angeles after a series of sweeps starting last week, including in the city's fashion district and a Home Depot, pushed the tally of immigrant arrests in the city past 100. A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement. Trump sent the National Guard and Marines over objections of state officials.
But even before Los Angeles, ICE stepped up its presence with rare shows of force featuring officers in heavy tactical gear firing flash bangs. Officers engaged in a tense standoff at a popular Italian restaurant in San Diego's trendy South Park neighborhood on May 30 in an operation that resulted in four immigration arrests.
In Massachusetts, a high school student was arrested on May 31 on the way to volleyball practice. Asked why ICE detained an 18-year-old with no criminal record, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons answered, ''I didn't say he was dangerous. I said he's in this country illegally and we're not going to walk away from anybody.''
ICE has also worked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which conducted nearly 600 traffic stops and arrested about 200 people in recent weeks.