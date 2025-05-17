Sports

Los Angeles plays Minnesota following Plum's 37-point outing

Minnesota Lynx (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

The Associated Press
May 17, 2025 at 6:10AM

Minnesota Lynx (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks faces the Minnesota Lynx after Kelsey Plum scored 37 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 84-67 victory against the Golden State Valkyries.

Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall and 5-15 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Sparks averaged 19.7 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

Minnesota finished 14-6 in Western Conference games and 30-10 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx averaged 82.0 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Los Angeles plays Minnesota following Plum's 37-point outing

Minnesota Lynx (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference)

Sports

Thunder, Nuggets set for game 7 matchup

Sports

Knicks beat Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 and advance to face Pacers in Eastern Conference finals