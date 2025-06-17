LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed last week during protests against immigration raids.
Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed last week during protests against immigration raids
Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed last week during protests against immigration raids.
The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 6:55PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed last week during protests against immigration raids
Los Angeles mayor lifts downtown curfew she imposed last week during protests against immigration raids.