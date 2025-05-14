Los Angeles Kings hire former Red Wings, Oilers exec Ken Holland to be their general manager

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings hired Hall of Fame hockey executive Ken Holland as their general manager on Wednesday.
The 69-year-old Holland spent the past year out of the NHL after leaving the Edmonton Oilers in June 2024. He ran the Oilers for five seasons following the end of his 22-year tenure in charge of the Detroit Red Wings, who won four Stanley Cup championships during his three decades with the organization.
Holland replaces Rob Blake, who left the Kings by mutual decision earlier this month after eight seasons in charge of their hockey operations. Los Angeles has reached a franchise plateau after earning four straight playoff appearances, but losing to the Oilers in the first round each time.
Holland, a former goaltender who played four NHL games, is among the most respected and most successful hockey executives of the past half-century. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 in the Builder category.
He built a perennial powerhouse in Detroit, repeatedly restocking his roster during the final 20 years of the Red Wings' remarkable string of 25 consecutive playoff appearances. That streak ended in 2017, and Holland left the Wings in 2019 to take over the Oilers.
Holland also had success in Edmonton, building a roster good enough to help Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after the Oilers' years of underachievement around the two superstars. The Oilers made five playoff appearances and reached two Western Conference finals and one Stanley Cup Final during Holland's tenure, falling in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers last June.
Holland doesn't have a rebuilding job on his hands in Los Angeles. Instead, he must figure out how to get more out of a talented roster that has enjoyed consistent regular-season success before running into the Oilers every spring.
Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff series since raising the Stanley Cup for the second time in 2014. The current Kings matched the franchise records for victories (48) and points (105) this season, but lost four straight playoff games to Edmonton after winning the first two at home.