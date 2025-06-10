Los Angeles' image is scuffed since ICE raids and protests, with World Cup and Olympics on horizon

''At this stage in the process, most host cities and countries would be putting the final touches on their mega-event red carpet, demonstrating to the world that they are ready to embrace visitors with open arms,'' said Jules Boykoff, a Pacific University professor who has written widely on the political and economic impacts of the Olympic Games. The scenes of conflict are ''not exactly the best way to entice the world to plan their next tourist trip to the U.S. to watch a sports mega-event.''