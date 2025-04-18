Los Angeles hosts Minnesota to kick off playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4; over/under is 216.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers host first series matchup
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the Western Conference first round. Los Angeles and Minnesota tied the regular season series 0-0.
The Lakers are 36-16 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 4-6 record in one-possession games.
The Timberwolves are 33-19 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.
The Lakers' 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Lakers allow.