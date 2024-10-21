Sports

Los Angeles hosts Minnesota in season opener

By The Associated Press

October 21, 2024 at 6:04AM

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener.

Los Angeles finished 47-35 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference action and 28-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lakers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 37.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

