Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles hosts Minnesota in season opener
By The Associated Press
Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5; over/under is 223
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener.
Los Angeles finished 47-35 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference action and 28-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lakers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 37.8 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee).
Timberwolves: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
