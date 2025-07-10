Los Angeles hosts Minnesota following Williams' 21-point game

Minnesota Lynx (17-3, 12-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (6-13, 3-9 Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx visits the Los Angeles Sparks after Courtney Williams scored 21 points in the Lynx's 79-71 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
The Sparks are 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 2.6.
The Lynx are 12-2 in conference play. Minnesota ranks seventh in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.6.
Los Angeles makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Minnesota averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Los Angeles gives up.
The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on June 22 the Lynx won 82-66 led by 29 points from Kayla McBride, while Kelsey Plum scored 15 points for the Sparks.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Plum is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.