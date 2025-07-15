Los Angeles FC takes shutout streak into matchup with Minnesota United

Los Angeles FC (9-5-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-4-7, third in the Western Conference)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +150, Minnesota United FC +166, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC comes into a matchup with Minnesota United after notching two straight shutout wins.
United is 8-4-5 in conference play. United ranks third in the Western Conference allowing only 25 goals.
LAFC is 8-5-4 in conference games. LAFC ranks second in the Western Conference allowing just 24 goals.
The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored nine goals and added six assists for United. Nicolas Romero has two assists over the last 10 games.