Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row.

Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 22.8 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 36 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: out (back).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Russell Westbrook: out (hamstring), Cole Swider: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.