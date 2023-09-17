SEATTLE — Los Angeles Dodgers clinch 11th NL West title in 12 years with 6-2 win over Seattle Mariners.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune