LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego Padres to advance to NL Championship Series, will face New York Mets.
Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego Padres to advance to NL Championship Series, will face New York Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego Padres to advance to NL Championship Series, will face New York Mets.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 12, 2024 at 2:37AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it
US is sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery to Israel, along with US troops to operate it.