WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Target Center, 6 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Odds: Clippers by 2.

Pregame reading: How Anthony Edwards is getting to the free-throw line more frequently.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves will host one of the hottest teams in the league in the Clippers, who are 17-3 in their past 20 games. They enter Sunday only two games behind the Wolves for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Watch him: Kawhi Leonard leads a multifaceted Clippers offense that has been No. 1 in the league since the calendar turned to December. He's averaging 23.9 points while shooting 43% from three-point range. With Paul George and James Harden developing chemistry with Leonard, the Clippers have caused all sorts of problems for opposing defenses.

Injuries: Wolves G Anthony Edwards showed up on the injury report listed as questionable because of a left knee contusion. F Moussa Diabate (hand) is out for the Clippers.

Forecast: The Wolves defense will face one of its toughest tests of the season, and how they match up will be fascinating. They will need one of the most consistent on-ball defensive efforts from Edwards and Mike Conley for 48 minutes if they are going to contain all the weapons the Clippers have. Expect a tight contest that could come down to how well the Wolves execute their slumping late-game offense.

