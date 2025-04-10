Lori Vallow Daybell's brother believes she was behind her estranged husband's killing

PHOENIX — Lori Vallow Daybell 's brother told jurors Thursday at her Arizona trial that he believes she was behind the killing of her estranged husband.
Adam Cox, a witness for the prosecution, said Charles Vallow's 2019 shooting death outside Phoenix occurred just before the two men planned an intervention to bring her back into the mainstream of their shared faith in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Cox said Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs were ''off the wall'' and outside of the faith's teaching. He said she claimed to be in the process of ''translating from being a mortal human to an immortal human being, a celestial being.''
He remembered telling his sister, ''I don't know if you are crazy but what you told me is not true, not real." He noted other family members cut off contact with him when he brought up concerns about her beliefs.
Vallow Daybell, who was already convicted in Idaho of killing her two youngest children and conspiring to murder a romantic rival, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiring with another brother, Alex Cox, to murder Charles Vallow at her home in Chandler, a Phoenix suburb.
Prosecutors say she conspired to kill Vallow so she could collect money from his life insurance policy and marry her then-boyfriend Chad Daybell, an Idaho author who wrote several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world.
Cox, who claimed he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Vallow, died five months later from what medical examiners said was a blood clot in his lungs. Cox's account was later called into question.
Adam Cox said he traveled to the Phoenix area to help carry out the intervention. He was supposed to stay with his brother Alex, but Alex didn't respond to his calls or text. He later learned that Alex was staying at Vallow Daybell's home, leading Adam to become suspicious that Lori and Alex were planning something.