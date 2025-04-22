Lori Vallow Daybell convicted in Arizona of conspiring to kill her estranged husband in 2019

PHOENIX — An Arizona jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband, meaning the mother with doomsday religious beliefs faces another life sentence after she was already convicted in Idaho in the killings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.
Prosecutors said she conspired with her brother, Alex Cox, in the July 2019 shooting death of Charles Vallow at her home in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler.
She was trying to collect money from his life insurance policy and planned to marry her then-boyfriend Chad Daybell, an Idaho author who wrote several religious novels about prophecies and the end of the world, prosecutors said.
Cox, who claimed he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Vallow, died five months later from what medical examiners said was a blood clot in his lungs. Cox's account was later called into question.
Jurors deliberated for a total of three hours over two days.
Vallow Daybell, who isn't an attorney but chose to defend herself at trial, told jurors that during the encounter inside the house, Vallow chased her with a bat, and Alex shot Vallow in self-defense after she left the house.
The trial marked the first of two criminal trials in Arizona for Vallow Daybell. She's scheduled to go on trial again in early June on a charge of conspiring to murder Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Vallow Daybell's niece, Melani Pawlowski. Boudreaux survived the attempt.
She will be sentenced in Vallow's death after her second trial. She faces a life sentence.