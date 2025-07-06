Lorenzen dominant in 7 innings, Witt homers in Royals' 4-0 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Michael Lorenzen struck out seven in seven dominant innings, Bobby Witt Jr. homered and the Kansas City Royals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Sunday.
Lorenzen (5-8) kept the Diamondbacks off-balance all afternoon with a mix of mid-90s fastballs and changeups. He struck out the side in the first inning and didn't allow a hit until Randal Grichuk's two-out double in the fifth.
Lorenzen allowed two hits and walked one.
Witt hit a solo homer off Anthony DeSclafani (0-1) in the fifth inning to extend his team-record road hitting streak to 26 games. Salvador Perez also hit a solo homer in the Royals' fourth win in six games.
Arizona had three hits and didn't get a runner past second base to lose for the fourth time in five games.
Witt's homer with one out in the fifth — hit 12th of the season — was the first hit off DeSclafani. Perez followed with his 10th later in the inning.
John Rave chased DeSclafani with a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and Kyle Isbel followed with another to put Kansas City up 4-0.
DeSclafani allowed four runs on four hits and struck out six in four innings.