Lore Segal, esteemed Austrian American writer who fled the Nazis as a child, dies at 96

After settling in the U.S. in 1951, Segal wrote novels, short stories, essays and children's books and translated the Bible and Grimms' fairy tales, which featured illustrations by her friend Maurice Sendak. Her life — filtered through memory and imagination — was her greatest muse. ''Other People's Houses,'' released in 1964 and originally serialized in the New Yorker, closely followed her childhood in Austria, her years in foster care in London during World War II and her arrival in New York, where the growing familiarity with the city's sights and sounds — ''charged thus upon the air'' — makes the ''alien into a citizen.''