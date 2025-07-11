Lore and A-Rod detail some of their plans for the Timberwolves

LAS VEGAS — Alex Rodriguez remembers a very specific lesson that longtime New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner taught him over the years.
In a way, it'll shape his approach when it comes to running the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rodriguez and Marc Lore — the new, finally finalized, co-owners of the Timberwolves and winners in a four-year battle for control of that team and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx — spoke at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday. And when asked about how his ownership style might emulate Steinbrenner's, Rodriguez drew a quick parallel.
''He had his line that the only thing more important than winning is breathing,'' said Rodriguez, the former baseball slugger who hit 696 home runs over 22 seasons with the Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. ''I'm kind of sick like that.''
Rodriguez and Lore will make changes, as all new owners do. They unveiled one Friday: a new ticketing platform called Jump — which, among other things, will allow fans to bid on tickets when fans with better seats vacate early. Want courtside seats if they're vacated early? Click, bid and they could be yours for a sliver of face value.
There's talk about a new arena, as well as mending fences with former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett — who has been largely estranged from the franchise in recent years, much to the dismay of longtime Minnesota fans. Rodriguez and Lore said they want to fix that.
''As a startup founder, it's all about innovation," Lore said. "It's about being disruptive, not doing things the conventional way. You know, we've got a clean slate here to rethink how things are done, not just accept where they are.''
It was more than four years ago that now-former Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor was asked about selling by Lore, the former e-commerce chief for Walmart, and Rodriguez, whose playing days ended in 2016 after a career that was tainted by performance-enhancing drug use he later admitted to — and is likely the biggest reason why he remains well short of the votes needed for enshrinement in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.