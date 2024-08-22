Sports

Lord's, the home of cricket, will host a women's test match for the first time in 2026

Lord's will stage a women's test match for the first time when England hosts India at the home of cricket in 2026.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 22, 2024 at 3:04PM

LONDON — Lord's will stage a women's test match for the first time when England hosts India at the home of cricket in 2026.

The storied London venue has hosted England Women's games in the limited-overs formats in each of the last three seasons but never a test match.

It has yet to be announced whether the test will be a four or five-day match.

''Young girls playing up and down the country can now aspire to play test match cricket at the home of cricket," said former England player Claire Taylor, chair of the Marylebone Cricket Club's cricket committee. ''It is a clear demonstration that cricket is a game for all.''

Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said it will be a "truly special occasion, and one of real significance for the game.''

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Verstappen under pressure in front of his home crowd as F1 returns at the Dutch Grand Prix

The Dutch Grand Prix has generally been a party for Max Verstappen and his legions of orange-clad fans. This year could be very different.

Sports

Team with Korean roots wins famous Japanese high school baseball tournament

Sports

'Trust your tappers': Blind teenage swimmer David Kratochvíl is Czech medal hopeful at Paralympics