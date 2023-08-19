MINNEAPOLIS — Pablo López pitched six scoreless innings, Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Friday night.

López (9-6) allowed six hits and walked two, and extended his scoreless inning streak to a career-best 19 innings. He had seven strikeouts and is tied with Toronto's Kevin Gausman for second in the majors with 187 strikeouts behind only Atlanta's Spencer Strider (227).

López hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts. He owns a 0.36 ERA over his past four starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.51.

Taylor connected for his 16th homer of the season with two outs in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Donovan Solano had two hits, including an RBI single in the sixth for Minnesota.

The Twins won for the fourth time in five games and extended their lead in the AL Central to five games over Cleveland.

Andre Jackson (0-1) gave up two runs on four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings for Pittsburgh, which has lost four of five. The one-time Los Angeles Dodgers prospect, who was acquired on June 25 for cash considerations, was making his second major league start.

The Pirates had plenty of chances to break through against López, getting a runner on base in every inning against the All-Star right-hander. But Pittsburgh went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Ji Hwan Bae was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a left ankle sprain. Infielder Jared Triolo was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. … RHP Dauri Moreta (low back inflammation) was scheduled to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Friday.

Twins: OF Matt Wallner was hit in the hand by a pitch in the seventh inning and was removed from the game. … C Ryan Jeffers was scratched from the lineup with a sore back. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Jeffers ''probably could have played'' and was available Friday in an emergency. … RHP Joe Ryan (left groin strain) made his first rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday. The only hit he allowed was a solo homer and he had seven strikeouts in four innings.

UP NEXT

RHP Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.27 ERA) will start Saturday for Pittsburgh as Minnesota counters with RHP Sonny Gray (6-5, 3.04). Keller, a first-time All-Star this year, has received two runs or less of support in 11 of his last 13 starts. Gray has compiled five straight quality starts after his last outing was six scoreless innings against Philadelphia.

