German authorities have handed over all 14 works from the art trove accumulated by late collector Cornelius Gurlitt that so far were proven to have been looted under Nazi rule, the government said Wednesday.

"Piano Playing," a drawing by Carl Spitzweg, was handed over to Christie's auction house on Tuesday at the request of the heirs of its rightful owner, Henri Hinrichsen, the government said. The work was seized from Hinrichsen, a Jewish music publisher, in 1939. The following year, it was bought by Gurlitt's father, Hildebrand Gurlitt — an art dealer who traded in works confiscated by the Nazis. Hinrichsen was killed at the Auschwitz death camp in 1942.

The reclusive Gurlitt, who died in 2014, had squirreled away more than 1,200 works in Munich and 250 or so in Salzburg, Austria. He inherited much of the collection from his father. Authorities first stumbled on the art while investigating a tax case in 2012.

Gurlitt's will bequeathed the works to a Swiss museum, the Kunstmuseum Bern. A German government-backed foundation has been working with it to ensure that any pieces looted from Jewish owners are returned to their heirs. A trickle of works has been handed back in recent years as the painstaking process of provenance research made gradual progress.

Germany's culture minister, Monika Gruetters, said it was a "moral responsibility" that all the works so far identified as looted art have been restituted to their owners' heirs. "Behind every one of these pictures stands a human, tragic fate such as that of Auschwitz victim Dr. Henri Hinrichsen," she said.

Liam Payne sells house for $10 million

Liam Payne of One Direction fame sold his Spanish-style compound for $10.161 million, about $161,000 more than he paid for it in 2015. The pop star spent most of his time on the property trying to sell it, offering it up for lease before listing it for $14 million in 2018. With no takers, he lowered the price tag to $10.75 million over the summer and found a buyer right before the new year. The house sprawls across nearly 5 acres above Malibu. It boasts five bedrooms, 7½ bathrooms, a movie theater, wine cellar and billiards room. A footbridge crosses a stream to access a swimming pool and spa.

YFN Lucci

facing charges: Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is wanted for murder in a December shooting that killed one and wounded another, authorities said. Atlanta police also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the rapper, 29, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, news outlets reported. Bennett is facing charges including murder, aggravated assault and participating in a criminal street gang related to a shootout on Dec. 10. Police said they found James Adams, 28, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The details of Bennett's alleged involvement weren't released.

News Services