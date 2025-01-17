Loons

Loons will play international friendly against Bundesliga’s Holstein Kiel

The exhibition match is set for July 7 at Allianz Field during the middle of Minnesota United’s MLS season.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
January 17, 2025 at 6:24PM
Minnesota United fans sing after the team's victory over St. Louis City on Oct. 19 at Allianz Field. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Loons will play Holstein Kiel of the Bundesliga in an international friendly at Allianz Field on July 7, the teams announced Friday.

Holstein Kiel, which earned promotion to Germany’s top league this season, will be in preseason training in the United States during the summer.

The match is the 15th international friendly for Minnesota United and was organized by the European sports agency Match IQ.

Holtstein Kiel, known as “the Storks,” was formed in 1900 and was a northern German power during the early days of German football. It was promoted for this season after finishing second in last season’s 2.Bundesliga standings. By the time July rolls around, Kiel could well be bounced from German soccer’s big table. It is currently second-to-last.

Bundesliga has Germany’s top 18 teams. Bayer Leverkusen is the defending champion.

The Loons open the MLS season at Los Angeles FC on Feb. 22 before the home opener against CF Montreal on March 1 at Allianz. The team will be in California for training next week after a week practicing indoors in Blaine.

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

