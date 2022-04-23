4 p.m. vs. Chicago * Allianz Field * ESPN, 1500 AM

Preview: Versatile midfielder Hassani Dotson went down injured and stayed there for some time while attended to during Friday's indoor training in Blaine. He has started at right back while Romain Metanire is out. "Hopefully nothing too serious," Loons coach Adrien Heath said. "Hopefully he's just caught his foot in the turf and hopefully some kind of swelling." … Back after a month away, left back Chase Gasper will play this weekend with MNUFC2 Sunday night in MLSNext Pro action at St. Louis CITY2. "Go and get 90 minutes in," Heath said. "That's important for him now." … Starting right back Metanire remains out because of a hamstring injury that has limited him to just 22 minutes played this season. A magnetic resonance imaging exam showed inflammation in the area he originally tore in last fall's playoff loss at Portland. "It's going to be important we give him enough time because obviously this is has become a bit of an issue," Heath said. Veteran Oniel Fisher could start there if Dotson is out.

Injuries: Chicago lists star Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) and Fabian Herbers (hip) as questionable. The Loons list Metanire and Patrick Weah (knee surgery) as out.