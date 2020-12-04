Minnesota United advanced to its first Western Conference final in its first four MLS seasons with Thursday’s 3-0 at top-seeded Sporting Kansas City, where they had never won. Blossoming star Emanuel Reynoso assisted on all three goals, just as he had in the team’s first-round home victory over Colorado. He now has 10 assists in his last five games.

Veteran midfielder Kevin Molino scored two of those on Thursday, the game’s first two after the Loons survived an opening 15 minutes in which they could easily have trailed by a goal or more.

He now has a career-high 13 goals, including two in each of the last three games dating to its regular-season finale against FC Dallas.

The Loons now play defending MLS Cup champion Sounders Monday night in Seattle on just three full days’ rest while the home team hasn’t played since Tuesday’s Western semifinal victory over FC Dallas.

They’re now two victories away from a championship, after extending their club record unbeaten streak to 10 games at 6-0-4

Until Thursday, the Loons hadn’t won at Kansas City in six previous visits over its first four MLS seasons, by a combined score of 15-1.

They had their three by halftime on Thursday.

Now the Loons have won its regular-season finale against FC Dallas and its first two playoff games by a combined score of 9-0, all of them 3-0 each.

Until Thursday, Sporting Kansas City had only lost two home playoff games since their Children’s Mercy Park opened in 2011. They lost to Houston that same year in a conference final and lost to Portland in another conference final, this one in 2018.

In that time, SKC missed the playoffs only once, last season.

Molino and/or Reynoso combined on all three first-half goals, two of them by Molino himself and one a charging header by defender Bakaye Dibassy that finished a corner kick.

Reynoso has three assists in each of his first two MLS playoff games.

Each game tied a MLS Cup playoff record for assists in a game, with the three.

Molino scored the game’s first goal, in the 27th minute.

It was Reynoso, of course, who did the creating with another precise, perfectly paced left-footed forward pass that Molino took on a full run down the left side. He sent a low, bending shot from well inside the 18-yard that eluded SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia, who in his team’s playoff opener against San Jose became the only MLS keeper who ever blocked all three shots in a penalty-kick shootout.

Molino followed his first goal with his second, and his 12 of the season including both MLS’s disjointed regular season and playoffs.

This time, Reynoso played a delicate lob over the SKC back defensive line. All alone with only Melia ahead of him, Molino’s sliding shot from the right side scored just inside the far left post in the 35th minute.

Four minutes later, Reynoso assisted again. This time, it was a well-placed, left-footed corner kick from the right side that defender Bakaye Dibassy slipped forward to redirect with his head a shot on which Melia didn’t have a chance.

The Loons led 3-0 by halftime, but they needed three saving moments in the game’s opening minutes to get there.

The first was veteran defender Michael Boxall’s header in the opening 90 minutes that kept the ball out of the net after Sporting star Johnny Russell’s flick over St. Clair, who came well off his line to challenge. The ball arced toward the open goal until Boxall intercepted and directed the ball away with his head.

Next time, St. Clair was the one who came out again, this time to stop Russell’s shot.

In the 15th minute, St. Clair stole a goal away from defender Roberto Puncec, whose point-blank shot at the far left post on a long crossing pass was turned away when St. Clair stuck out his hand in a save that was all positioning and instinct.

Sporting K.C. played without Alan Pulido, its star striker from Mexico’s top league and for whom the team paid a club-record $9.5 million transfer last winter.

He didn’t play in SKC’s first-round victory over San Jose in penalty kicks because of a knee injury. Sporting coach Peter Vermes indicated in a video call with reporter Monday that Pulido would be ready for the lineup by Thursday, but he was neither starter nor substitute.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.