When six regular-season games remained, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath predicted his team would clinch a playoff spot if it won at least two of them.

Now there's only one game left — and one last chance for a team on a six-game winless streak (0-5-1).

If the Loons beat or tie ninth-place Vancouver at Allianz Field in a MLS "Decision Day" finale Sunday, the seventh-place Loons will finally clinch that playoff spot.

Six weeks ago, the Loons had lost once in 11 games and were aimed at third place and a home playoff game.

Now they have earned just one point since they beat Houston at home on Aug. 27. They lost 2-0 at last-place San Jose on Saturday night.

Nonetheless, the Loons still cling to seventh place and the Western Conference's final playoff spot after they received help from opponents to stay in playoff contention.

L.A. Galaxy's comeback late Saturday night tied eighth-place Real Salt Lake and kept RSL a point behind the Loons.

On Sunday, Los Angeles FC's stoppage-time victory at Portland won it the league's Supporters Shield, clinched Nashville SC the fifth playoff spot and kept the sixth-place Timbers just one point ahead of the Loons.

Sporting Kansas City then eliminated Seattle from the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time in Sounders history.

That leaves four teams all within three points competing for the West's final two playoff places, and they're playing each other: Vancouver at Minnesota, Portland at Real Salt Lake.

"We definitely had the opportunity to control our own destiny," Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair said. "We're going to need the support of everyone to push us over this line because we've definitely dug ourselves a huge hole."

All Western Conference teams will kick off at the same time, 4 p.m. Central. The Loons meet a Vancouver team that has won its last three games.

Loons star Emanuel Reynoso returned Saturday from a one-game suspension and an ankle injury. Veteran Robin Lod, meanwhile, remained out because of a calf injury.

They will play without starting central midfielder Kervin Arriaga, who is suspended Sunday for yellow card accumulation.

Heath looked ahead after Saturday's game.

"We'll see where are after all the games over the weekend, see if we still have a chance," Heath said. "We'll be pretty fortunate when you consider where we were six, seven games ago and we've picked up one point since. We've got nobody to blame but ourselves."