7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. FC Kaiserslautern • Allianz Field • No TV or radio

The Loons play an international friendly against German Bundesliga second division club FC Kaiserslautern, which is on a preseason trip coming off a victory over USL Championship's Louisville FC. Loons coach Adrian Heath said he'll likely play a split squad, with last Saturday's first team and defender Bakaye Dibassy playing the first half and the second team playing the second half.