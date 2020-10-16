Minnesota United canceled training Thursday and Friday before Sunday’s scheduled home game while it awaits additional test results for COVID-19 among players and staff.

Wednesday’s game against Chicago at Allianz Field was its second game postponed in three days.

Two players were confirmed positive in tests conducted Friday. The club and MLS on Saturday evening postponed Sunday’s game at FC Dallas because of those positive tests.

Wednesday’s game was postponed because of a suspected additional positive test within the team.

The league has not announced makeup dates for either game in a regular season condensed and remade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Loons are scheduled to play Houston on Sunday night at Allianz Field, pending the results of additional testing.

Brew Hall and ballots

Minnesota United has partnered with Ramsey County to provide Allianz Field as a ballot-return location on four days before the Nov. 3 general election.

Ramsey County voters can return their ballots Oct. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County residents can return their ballots at the Brew Hall on Allianz Field’s north end or curbside on Shields Avenue.

JERRY ZGODA