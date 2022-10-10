More from Star Tribune
World
Richardson 'cautiously optimistic' about deal for Brittney Griner
Bill Richardson, the former New Mexico governor and ambassador to the United Nations, said Sunday that he is "cautiously optimistic" that a deal will be…
Loons
Loons are MLS playoff-bound after 2-0 win over Vancouver
Sunday's "Decision Day" victory — and three points — was the Loons' first since August. They sealed it with a goal in each half.
Vikings
Jefferson makes career-high 12 catches and one memorable pass in Vikings win
Justin Jefferson's third time reaching at least 147 receiving yards through five games came courtesy of a game plan that routinely had him running open.
Vikings
Cousins used his arm and legs to ensure the Vikings beat Bears
The veteran completed his first 17 passes and then scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter on a short sneak.
