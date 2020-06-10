Major League Soccer on Wednesday morning announced specifics on its “MLS is Back” tournament that will include all 26 teams sequestered in Orlando before playing games July 8 without spectators in attendance.

The World Cup-style, monthlong tournament will include group-stage games that will count in the MLS regular-season standings. The tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

Also at stake is $1.1 million in prize money.

The tournament will be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. Disney owns ESPN, which is one of the league’s major media partners.

After the tournament, MLS plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets, followed by postseason playoffs. The schedule, including number of matches, will be developed and announced at a later date, the league said.

The MLS season had been suspended March 12 by the coronavirus epidemic.

“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a news release detailing the tournament’s specifics.

Some of those details:

• Clubs will begin arriving in Orlando as early as June 24 for preseason training. Clubs that can conduct full team training in their markets according to MLS medical and testing protocols must arrive no later than seven days before their first match.

• The tournament will feature a continuous schedule of games every day, with start times scheduled at 8 a.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Central time. Most games will be played in the evening.

• Each team will play three group stages match that will count in the regular-season standings. After 16 consecutive days of group stage matches, the top two teams from each group and the four best third-place finishers will move to the knockout stage.

• The knockout stage will include a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and a championship match set for Aug. 11.

• MLS will conduct a live group draw Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Central time. The 26 teams will be divided into six groups. One will have six teams, five groups will have four teams. Minnesota United’s Western Conference will have three groups of four teams and the Eastern Conference, will include Nashville for the tournament and the rest of the regular season.

• Host Orlando will be in Group A, position 1 and last season’s playoff semifinalists — Atlanta, LAFC, Seattle, Toronto and Real Salt Lake — will be seeded in the top position of each group. Clubs will then be drawn into groups alternating by conference one by one until all groups are filled.

• Each game will allow five substitutions — not three — per game. Teams may name as many as 23 players on each gameday roster.

• All games starting with knockout stage through the final will go directly to five penalty kicks if the score is tied and will continue into sudden death to determine a winner, if needed.

• All discipline received in the season’s first two games in March will carry into the tournament.

The MLS medical department and the league’s infectious disease experts have developed a comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan the will be implemented for the

In the league’s statement, Garber said, “We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”