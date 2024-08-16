Looking to buy a home? You may now need to factor in the cost of your agent's commission

Traditionally, a buyer's agent's commission has been paid by the seller. Agents who work with homeowners to market and sell their home would list the property on an MLS and include how much their client was offering to pay a buyer's agent, a practice known as an offer of ''cooperative compensation.'' That's when a seller agrees in advance to offer a commission on the sale of their home to be split between their agent and the buyer's representative, typically around 2.5%-3% each.