Looking for an activity that's social and will give you a workout? Give sport climbing a try

New climbers can start with bouldering, climbing without ropes on shorter walls up to about 15 feet (4 1/2 meters), with padded floors to cushion their landing when they fall or jump down. Another option is top rope climbing in which the climber is tied into a rope and belayed by a partner. Top rope walls are typically in the 40- to 60-foot range (12–18 meters). More advanced is lead climbing - a climber clips their rope into protection called a quickdraw as they ascend to prevent a long fall - and, of course, there is outdoor climbing on real rock.