Looking Back At Tuesday's Snow

This is just one of the many snowy scenes floating across social media from Tuesday's early-season record-breaking snow across the region. We certainly have had a quick change from fall colors to snowy scenes this year - maybe it was a good thing that we had the colors peaking earlier than the past few years! (Screenshot source: Minnesota State Parks and Trails on Facebook

As we look at the Twin Cities, MSP Airport saw a grand total of 7.9", besting the record of 3" for the day back in 1916. This will go down as the heaviest snow ever recorded this early in the season as well as the second snowiest day in October history. The snowiest day on record was 8.2" back on Halloween 1991 which was the first day of the Halloween Blizzard.

Looking statewide at climate locations, numerous areas across both Minnesota and the upper Midwest saw record amounts of snow from this October snow system.

Both St. Cloud and Eau Claire saw their highest one-day October snow amount on record according to the National Weather Service. (Source: NWS Twin Cities on Twitter

Here's a look at snow totals across central and southern Minnesota. We saw a widespread 4"+ across the region. The "winner" from this was in Sedan where 10.8" of snow fell.

Here's a closer look at the snow totals across the metro from the storm. New Prague picked up 9.5" with Apple Valley reporting 9.1". Again, MSP Airport saw a grand total of 7.9".

_______________________________________________

Thursday Storm System

And we have another system on deck as we head into Thursday. Snow will start to move into portions of western Minnesota during the early morning hours. Precipitation should start in the morning hours in the Twin Cities as either some snow or a mix of precipitation, including potentially a period of freezing rain, before changing over to rain. That mix line could set up fairly close to the northern Twin Cities throughout the day, however, which is making the forecast a little trickier. On the cold side of the system, it should remain mainly snow, with the potential of over a foot of snow in some locations. (Loop: 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM Friday. WeatherBell).

A stripe of at least 6" of snow is expected from the Wheaton area through Brainerd to Duluth with this winter storm. Snow totals will taper off on both sides of this heavy band, with about 2" possible for St. Cloud and maybe some slight accumulation in the Twin Cities.

Due to the heavy snow potential, Winter Storm Warnings has been issued from the Dakotas to Duluth, with Winter Weather Advisories on either side. In southern Minnesota, those Winter Weather Advisories are in place not only due to the snow potential but ice and sleet as well.

_______________________________________________

Another Snow Chance Sunday?

And that's not the end of the fun over the next few days! Another snow chance does exist as we head into Saturday Night and Sunday across the region. Way too early to get into too many specifics, but there's the chance a few more inches of snow could fall. Stay tuned...

_______________________________________________

Staying Cold With More Rain And Snow Thursday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas By now I hope you have finished digging out from our record snowstorm across the region Tuesday. Officially 7.9" of snow fell at MSP Airport. This will go down as the heaviest snow ever recorded this early in the season as well as the second snowiest day in October history. The snowiest? 8.2" on Halloween 1991, the first day of the Halloween Blizzard. Another strong system impacts the region today with more rain and snow. While it could start off as a mix in the Twin Cities early, it should quickly transition to rain. However, a mix is expected just to the north of the metro with all snow in portions of central and northern Minnesota, where a band of 6”+ of snow is expected to set up. After a couple calmer days, another chance of snow will roll in Sunday. If Tuesday's snow didn't remind you that the heart of winter is straight ahead, this might: Daylight Saving Time ends in a little under a week and a half on November 1st. The sunset time that day? 5 PM.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Mix early changing to rain. Wake up 33. High 37. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Early sprinkle/flurry. Cloudy & windy. Wake up 31. High 36. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Skies remain cloudy. Late day flurries. Wake up 20. High 34. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow showers likely. Wake up 28. High 35. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies. Wake up 22. High 32. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cold sunshine. Wake up 16. High 31. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer. Snow showers in northern MN. Wake up 21. High 37. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

October 22nd

1938: Sleet and wind cause damage along the Minnesota/Wisconsin border.

1913: Long Prairie receives a record low of 8 degrees F.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

October 22nd

Average High: 55F (Record: 81F set in 1992)

Average Low: 38F (Record: 20F set in 1936)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 0.69" set in 1957)

Average Snowfall: 0.0" (Record: 1.0" in 1925)

Record Snow Depth: 1" in 1925

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 22nd

Sunrise: 7:38 AM

Sunset: 6:15 PM

*Length Of Day: 10 hours, 36 minutes and 45 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 57 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 10.5 Hours Of Daylight? October 25th (10 hours, 27 minutes, and 58 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise Before The Time Change: 7:50 PM on Halloween

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 6:00 PM?: November 1st (5:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

Precipitation will be on the change as we head through Thursday in the Twin Cities, starting off as some snow or a mix of snow, rain, freezing rain, and sleet before transitioning over to all rain by the midday hours. There's the chance of even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay in the 30s throughout the day.

We'll watch that changeover to rain here in the Twin Cities, but as you head farther north precipitation will remain all snow throughout the day. Highs will be in the 30s across much of the state, but some areas in southeastern Minnesota could reach the 40s.

This feels like a broken record, but once again highs will be 10-25F degrees below average across the state Thursday. The average high in the Twin Cities for October 22nd is 55F.

Here are what the average high would be in these locations across the state Thursday. As you can see, we're still typically in the 50s for highs across central and southern Minnesota, with 40s for highs in northern portions of the state.

We don't expect to see 50s anytime soon here in the Twin Cities as highs remain in the 30s through the early and mid-part of next week - at least 15-20F degrees below average.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

As a system moves across the central United States Thursday a band of heavy snow will be possible across the Dakotas into northern Minnesota with rain in the warm sector from the Central Plains to portions of the Great Lakes. In between an area of mixed precipitation, including some icing, will be possible. Storms will also be possible in portions of the Southeast, southern Texas, and into the Northeast.

We'll be watching the potential for heavy snow the next few days from the Cascades into the upper Midwest, with 6-12"+ possible for some locations (and more in higher terrain areas). The heaviest rain will be across portions of southern Florida as well as in the warm sector in the upper Midwest where 1-3" tallies are possible.

Here's a closer look at the potential snow totals across the upper Midwest. A band of 6-10" of snow is expected across the Dakotas into portions of northern and central Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Epsilon

Epsilon strengthened into a hurricane out in the Atlantic Tuesday Night and as of early Wednesday evening had strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane. The eye of Epsilon still looks to pass east of Bermuda through the end of the week, but since strong winds will be possible across the island due to this storm a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Bermuda.

_______________________________________________

Midwest Derecho in August Caused $7.5 Billion in Damage in Just 14 Hours

More from TIME : "Damage estimates from a rare wind storm that slammed Iowa and some other parts of the Midwest in August are growing, with the total now at $7.5 billion, according to a new report. The Aug. 10 storm hit Iowa hard but also caused damage in Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it’s currently the second-costliest U.S. disaster so far in 2020, although cost estimates for widespread wildfires along the West Coast aren’t yet available. The storm, known as a derecho, generated winds of up to 140 mph (225 kph) that flattened millions of acres of crops. The derecho also knocked out power to half a million Iowa residents and damaged homes, trees and power lines. Four people died as the storm moved across the Midwest."

How to Survive 5 Extreme Weather Scenarios

More from Outside : "Ask any local meteorologist—weather can be unpredictable. A beautiful bluebird day can quickly turn into a thunderstorm with catastrophic lightning, while blizzards and dust storms can sneak up on you like ninjas. These severe weather events can be particularly harrowing when you’re mid-adventure. It’s one thing to wait out a blizzard in a cabin with a wood-burning stove, but what about when you’re backcountry skiing? Or a dust storm approaches at 30 miles per hour while you’re hiking in the desert? Or a thunderstorm pops up just as you summit a peak? To help, we talked to weather and survival experts to learn best safety practices for when you’re stuck outside during extreme weather events."

Deadly bacteria lurk in coastal waters. Climate change increases the risks.

More from The Center for Public Integrity : "In October 2018, three weeks after Hurricane Florence pummeled swaths of North Carolina, Eddie Clinton was in the kitchen of his Louisburg home. The retired schoolteacher opened a cooler full of shrimp from an acquaintance who went on a fishing expedition 130 miles south in a river that empties into the Atlantic Ocean. Clinton, 70, who often drove to the Carolina coast to buy locally harvested shrimp, removed it from the cooler. He put 20 pounds of raw seafood into small freezer bags. The next day, he woke up feeling weak. By evening, struggling to breathe, he was rushed to an area hospital. For 11 days, Clinton lay in a coma, his organs shutting down. Medical staff informed his wife that his chances of survival were slim. The culprit: an infection caused by a pathogen known as Vibrio vulnificus — often described as a “flesh-eating bacteria.” By the time the hospital treated it, it had done a lot of damage."