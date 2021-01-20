Scene at the fair

State Fair in infrared

The Minnesota State Fair is looked at through a new lens with Rollei 400 black and white infrared film. Film is normally sensitive to wavelengths of light on the visible light spectrum. Infrared film is sensitive to both visible and infrared light and an infrared filter is used on the camera lens to filter out all visible light wavelengths. This allows the film to only pick up on infrared light and create unique images. All photos were taken with a Mamiya C330 twin lens reflex medium format camera. Notice the difference between images taken on an overcast and stormy day versus those taken on a sunny day with clear skies. 
Photos by Alex Kormann Star Tribune
August 31, 2021 — 11:47am

Fairgoers enjoyed the giant swing ride at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Fairgoers were reflected walking around the Mighty Midway at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Fairgoers enjoyed the SkyGlider ride while the ferris wheel stood in the background at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Annika, 12, Emelia, 10, and Maya, 5, and Jim Winter, left to right, enjoyed eating roasted corn at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Fairgoers enjoyed the SkyGlider ride at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Storm clouds moved over the ferris wheel at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Fairgoers enjoyed the SkyGlider ride at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Benevo Chang, 3, posed for a portrait with a giant stuffed Sonic the Hedgehog that her dad won for her playing fair games at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Fairgoers went down the Giant Slide at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

