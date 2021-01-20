Scene at the fair

State Fair in infrared

The Minnesota State Fair is looked at through a new lens with Rollei 400 black and white infrared film. Film is normally sensitive to wavelengths of light on the visible light spectrum. Infrared film is sensitive to both visible and infrared light and an infrared filter is used on the camera lens to filter out all visible light wavelengths. This allows the film to only pick up on infrared light and create unique images. All photos were taken with a Mamiya C330 twin lens reflex medium format camera. Notice the difference between images taken on an overcast and stormy day versus those taken on a sunny day with clear skies.

