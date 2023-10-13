Q: I occasionally need to print out documents. Do you have a recommendation for a printer? I don't want to spend a lot of money. I go long periods between print jobs, so I also don't want the ink to dry up. I would consider a laser printer, but I really want to be able to print in color.

A:Let's start with the laser printer. I do think a modest (under $150) black-and-white laser printer is the best choice for home printing needs. They are fast, reliable and cheap to run. For a long time, I had a black-and-white Brother laser printer that I bought on sale for under $100. I also had a high-end inkjet printer for fine photography work that used eight inks and could print on 13-by-19 paper. I figured that if I wanted a color document, I could just put some plain paper in my inkjet printer. I discovered that I quickly adapted to having black-and-white documents. In fact, I cannot remember when — if ever — I actually put plain paper in my photo printer. If are willing to give a laser printer a try, the Brother HL-L2300D (brother-usa.com) is a modern successor to my printer. It sells for $119.99.

And what of a color laser printer? They are pricey, and you will have four toner cartridges to maintain. This is not a good option for the occasional printer.

This brings us to a printer with ink tanks. These are available from most every manufacturer, but I tend to favor Epson. I have been using an Epson EcoTank ET-4850 for several years, and it has delivered the highest satisfaction of any printer I have owned — which is saying something because printers can be fussy and high-maintenance, and I am very picky when it comes to equipment.

The ET-4850 works so well that I don't even think about it. Setup was easy, I never have any glitches or problems, the print quality is very good, and I have seen no evidence of the nozzles clogging up, even when I have not used it in a while. The EcoTank design delivers outstanding cost efficiency because ink cost is drastically reduced, and you are less likely to find yourself unable to print because a cartridge ran out and you don't have a spare. If you order a new ink bottle as you empty the old one, you will have enough ink in the tank to last until the new bottle arrives.

The ET-4850 also comes with a fax function, which probably is overkill for most home users. If you have a Costco membership, I suggest you check out the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Special Edition. The regular ET-2850 lists for $349.99 and has a street price of around $270. The ET-2850 Special Edition at Costco sells for $279.99 and includes a bonus black ink bottle that will print another 7,500 pages. See more at epson.com and costco.com.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.