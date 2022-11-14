FARMVILLE, Va. — Isaiah Wilkins scored 21 points as Longwood beat Pfeiffer 100-68 on Sunday night.
Wilkins added eight rebounds for the Lancers (1-2). Leslie Nkereuwem scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Zac Watson recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.
Clayton Robinson finished with 13 points and five assists for the Falcons (2-1).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
San Jose score twice in third period, win 3-2 shootout victory over Wild
Filip Gustavsson had 35 saves but it wasn't enough as the Sharks scored two third period goals before winning the shootout in five rounds.
Sports
Pavelski, Oettinger lead Stars over Flyers 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.
Sports
Brown's 14 lead Louisiana over East Tennessee State 81-77
— Jordan Brown scored 14 points as Louisiana beat East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday night.
Sports
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies
Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
Sports
Pelote's 18 help Western Carolina down Brescia 112-45
Bernard Pelote's 18 points helped Western Carolina defeat Brescia 112-45 on Sunday night.