Longwood earns 76-62 victory against Milwaukee

Johan Nziemi's 16 points helped Longwood defeat Milwaukee 76-62 on Wednesday night.
By The Associated Press
Nziemi shot 3 of 5 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (3-0). Elijah Tucker scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor and added eight rebounds. K.J. McClurg had 11 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.
The Panthers (1-2) were led by Kentrell Pullian, who recorded 19 points. Milwaukee also got 16 points from AJ McKee.
