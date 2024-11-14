Longwood earns 76-62 victory against Milwaukee

Nziemi shot 3 of 5 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (3-0). Elijah Tucker scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor and added eight rebounds. K.J. McClurg had 11 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.