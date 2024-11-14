Longwood earns 76-62 victory against Milwaukee

Sports

Johan Nziemi's 16 points helped Longwood defeat Milwaukee 76-62 on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press
November 14, 2024 at 4:32AM

FARMVILLE, Va. — Johan Nziemi's 16 points helped Longwood defeat Milwaukee 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Nziemi shot 3 of 5 from the field and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (3-0). Elijah Tucker scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor and added eight rebounds. K.J. McClurg had 11 points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers (1-2) were led by Kentrell Pullian, who recorded 19 points. Milwaukee also got 16 points from AJ McKee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports

