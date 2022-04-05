Doug Sutherland, a longtime defensive tackle who was named one of the "50 Greatest Vikings" by the team in 2010, died Tuesday at age 73, the Vikings announced.

Sutherland spent his first season in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. As a rookie, he appeared in 10 games, and he was expected to be a regular for the Saints in 1971.

But in August of 1971, the Saints traded Sutherland to the Vikings, where he was going to have to work just make the regular-season roster.

Sutherland told the Minneapolis Tribune after the trade, "Down there I had a pretty good chance to play quite a bit. Up here I'm really going to have to hustle just make the team. But to play here, I'm ready to hustle."

He spent the next 10 seasons with the Vikings. Sutherland, who had been used as a middle linebacker by the Saints, moved into a defensive tackle spot for the Vikings, where he eventually replaced Gary Larsen on the Purple People Eaters line and started 90 games. He played on three Super Bowl teams.

Vikings co-owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a statement released by the team, "Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest Legends. His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams.

"Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn't miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug's friends and family."

Sutherland spent his final NFL season, in 1981, with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sutherland, a native of Superior, Wis., was drafted out of Wisconsin-Superior by the Saints in the 14th round (348th player overall) of the 1970 draft.

Wisconsin-Superior was 6-28-1 in his four seasons with the program. As a senior, Sutherland was named to the All-WIAC team. He was inducted into the UW-Superior Hall of Fame in 1983 and the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1986. In 2012, as part of the WIAC's Centennial Celebration, he was named to the WIAC All-Time Teams in both football and men's track and field.

After his playing career, Sutherland worked in the real estate business in the Duluth area.