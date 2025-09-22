Longtime TV and radio broadcaster Stan Turner dies at 81

Stan Turner, a former KSTP-TV news anchor who spent 35 years at Hubbard Broadcasting, died Sunday of cancer.
He was 81. Turner had been in hospice at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul, according to family spokesperson Tom Oszman.
Born in Omaha, Neb., he moved with his family to Minnesota as a child. After graduating from St. Louis Park High School, Turner studied journalism at the University of Minnesota.
He began his career toggling between radio and TV and joined Hubbard in 1968 as a government reporter at KSTP-TV.
He would add jobs such as associate news director, weekend anchor, news director and weekday co-anchor over the ensuing decades.
In 1989, Turner became the weekday anchor of the company’s satellite All News Channel, which had a national audience. He worked there until the channel shut down in 2002.
Turner then returned to radio, becoming news director and a reporter at the MNN Radio Network. Turner also hosted a Saturday program on KLBB-AM as well as a music request show.
“Stan was a very engaging news and information gatherer and a fantastic storyteller,” said Oszman, founder of TC Media Now. “He had a passion for telling stories of people and history.”