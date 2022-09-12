DULUTH — An officer with 24 years of experience with the Duluth Police Department, most recently as deputy of patrol, is city administrators' pick for new police chief, leaders announced Monday.

Mike Ceynowa, 48, was introduced during a news conference packed with dozens of his colleagues Monday afternoon at the Public Safety Building. He is expected to start in the new role on about Oct. 1, pending approval by the City Council at its Sept. 26 meeting. Ceynowa would replace Mike Tusken, who retired in August after serving six years as police chief and more than 30 with the department.

"I am humbled and honored to be named a finalist in this chief's process," Ceynowa said, a nod to the fact that it isn't official yet. "I look forward to leading our agency on the next chapter."

Ceynowa acknowledged current staffing shortages and said one of his first jobs will be stabilizing the department and continuing to retain and hire "high quality officers with a diverse background that represents the community and its needs."

There were six applicants for the position, both internal and external, and three candidates who were interviewed, according to Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson described Ceynowa as having a clear vision for the department.

"I want to publicly thank you for applying to go through this," she said to Ceynowa. "And I also want to thank your family because I do know that public safety service is a family commitment and the time you're giving to the community is a gesture of your family's commitment to the community."

Ceynowa came to law enforcement after growing up in Fridley, Minn., where a lot of his neighbors worked in public service. He said he was drawn to the position for the same reason he has enjoyed coaching youth sports.

"I think in this role of chief, I really have that opportunity to help develop, guide, mentor and sponsor staff to try new things, help people to get out of their comfort zones, help them develop skills," he said. "And just try to get them to the next level. This is about making sure we continue in the same or similar direction, constantly improving on what we did before."

Joe Perfetti, president of the Harrison Community Club in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood, said he wasn't familiar with Ceynowa but welcomed a new leader.

"I'm happy for a change, and I hope he can help our poor officers that are putting their lives on the line every day," he said. "Our current administration has a lax policy on vagrants and things like that."

Gene McKeever, a former leader of the now-defunct Central Hillside Community Club, has been interested in who would be named police chief, but wasn't familiar with Ceynowa's name.

"I always hope they meet with the different groups in the neighborhood," she said. "The African American groups and the Native American groups — to get more people involved in the community."

She said she also hopes he turns off the comments on the Police Department's Facebook page.

Tusken has shifted to Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College, where he is the law enforcement program coordinator. In his absence, longtime police officer Laura Marquardt has served as interim police chief — the first time a woman has held that role within the department.