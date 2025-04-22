Longtime Mounds View boys basketball coach Ziggy Kauls dead at 84

Ziggy Kauls, who coached the Mounds View boys basketball for 45 seasons from 1967 to 2012, died Sunday at 84.
Kauls coached the Mustangs to 12 appearances in the state tournament, winning two state titles: the Class 2A championship in 1972 and the 4A championship in 1999.
He coached the Mustangs to 739 career victories, fifth-most in boys state high school history. His career record was 739-357.
He is a member of seven halls of fame: Forest Lake High School, Hamline University, Mounds View High School, Minnesota State High School League, Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association and the Minnesota High School Basketball.
For that final Hall of Fame, he was inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall in 2022, the same year as Mark Landsberger, his star player from the 1972 championship team. Other standouts to play for Kauls over the years included Mr. Basketball winners Steve Schlotthauer, Nick Horvath and Travis Busch.