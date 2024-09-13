Longtime Mexican drug cartel leader set to be arraigned in New York

''The defendant maintained an arsenal of military-grade weapons to protect his person, his drugs, and his empire," they wrote. "His heavily armed private security forces were used as his personal bodyguards and as protection for drug shipments throughout Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, and beyond. Moreover, he maintained a stable of ‘sicarios,' or hitmen, who carried out gruesome assassinations and kidnappings aimed at maintaining discipline within his organization, protecting against challenges from rivals, and silencing those who would cooperate with law enforcement.''