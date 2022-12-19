A longtime felon from West St. Paul faces many years in prison after admitting to trafficking illicit drugs and illegal gun possession.

Christopher A. Stengle, 32, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul last week to four felonies and remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

One of the counts Stengle has admitted to comes with a possible sentence from slightly more than nine to nearly 11 1⁄ 2 years in prison, based on federal sentencing guidelines. An additional count carries a mandatory five years in prison, according to the guilty plea.

Prosecutors say that Stengle possessed cocaine and methamphetamine as well as two semiautomatic pistols between January 2021 and May 2022, when he was arrested by law enforcement in West St. Paul after a brief foot chase.

His numerous felony convictions meant he was barred by federal law from possessing guns or ammunition at any time.

Stengle's criminal history in Minnesota also includes convictions for forgery, illegal weapons possession and failure to register as a predatory sex offender in connection with a criminal sexual conduct charge in Washington County in 2008 that was dropped at the same time he pleaded guilty to domestic assault.