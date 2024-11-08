Sports

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mend after 2 surgeries

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is "planning to crush some rehab'' in his recovery from two surgeries.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 12:35AM

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is "planning to crush some rehab'' in his recovery from two surgeries.

Kershaw posted on Instagram that he had foot and knee procedures on Wednesday. He thanked Drs. Kenneth Jung and Neal ElAttrache for performing the operations.

''Planning to crush some rehab and be as good as can be come next year,'' Kershaw posted on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons — all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He declined a $10 million player option in favor of free agency, but he is expected to return to LA.

He was hurt for much of last season, finishing with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA over seven starts. He was sidelined throughout the Dodgers' run to the franchise's eighth World Series championship.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin pulled in second period after allowing five goals against Sabres

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin was pulled in the second period against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night after giving up five goals on 11 shots.

Sports

Bronny James is assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate ahead of its season opener

Sports

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mend after 2 surgeries