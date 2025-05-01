Longtime Cubs fan revels in Pete Crow-Armstrong using his group's song for walkup music

CHICAGO — John Hauldren has been a Chicago Cubs fan all his life. During the team's last homestand, he got a text message from a high school friend. It was the first text he had received from him.
Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had just used ''Front to Back'' — a song from Hauldren's electronic music group, Levity — as his walkup music in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
''I was like ‘What? Like, no way,'" Hauldren recalled. ''I, like, had to do my research for myself.''
Sure enough, it was true. Hauldren confirmed the authenticity of the moment through a tangential connection to the emerging star.
Crow-Armstrong's girlfriend has a cousin who is friends with the girlfriend of PJ Carberry, another member of Levity.
''My girlfriend, her cousin and her sister actually all just went to go watch them in Arizona,'' Crow-Armstrong said. ''I had already been talking about making one of their songs my walkout, so I just decided to do it.''
Crow-Armstrong, a 23-year-old Southern California native, also uses Larry June's ''Still Boomin'' for his walkup song. He said he isn't a big fan of dubstep — the subset of electronic dance music where Levity lands most of the time — but he likes Levity's stuff.
Music is a prominent part of Crow-Armstrong's daily routine, and he enjoys the process of picking a walkup song.