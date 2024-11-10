Sports

Longtime Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler dies at 62

Former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the team from 1998-2019, has died. He was 62.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 10, 2024 at 12:06AM

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the team from 1998-2019, has died. He was 62.

The Trail Blazers said Wheeler, affectionately called Wheels, passed away on Friday following a long illness.

Wheeler had stints with the Sacramento Kings, the Seattle SuperSonics and the Chicago Bulls before his 21 seasons in Portland.

Known for the exclamation ''Boom shakalaka!" Wheeler was named Oregon Sportscaster of the Year in 2007.

''His love for the game and passion for the Trail Blazers came through in every radio call, making each play a thrill for every listener tuning in,'' the team said in a statement on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Drake extends conference win streak to 17 with 22-19 win over Tommies

St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso.

Luke Bailey threw for two touchdowns and Drake beat St. Thomas (Minn.) 22-19 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and atop the Pioneer League.

Sports

Avalanche score 5 goals in second period and end Hurricanes' 8-game win streak, 6-4

Sports

Justin Allgaier wins 1st NASCAR Xfinity title, capping comeback by passing Hill and Custer late