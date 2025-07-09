Longtime AP journalist Paul Shin, who covered South Korea's turbulent modern history, dies at 84

Shin spoke about the challenges of covering the 1973 abduction of pro-democracy dissident Kim Dae-jung, who later became president and won the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to engage with North Korea. He also recalled the tensions between Washington and Seoul following the 1979 coup by Maj. Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, who ruled South Korea with an iron fist until 1987, when massive protests forced his government to concede and accept free presidential elections.