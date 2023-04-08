Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

PHOENIX — Evan Longoria and rookie Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning off Clayton Kershaw, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 on Friday night.

Kershaw took a 3-2 lead into the sixth but Longoria launched a low breaking ball into the seats in left-center. Carroll then turned on an inside fastball, giving Arizona a 4-3 lead with a drive over Chase Field's pool in right-center.

Longoria reached four times, adding a double, single and a walk. The Diamondbacks opened a 6-3 lead in the eighth on two-out RBI hits from Nick Ahmed and rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Drey Jameson (2-0), Miguel Castro and Andrew Chafin combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of hitless relief.

James Outman and Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers. Kershaw (1-1) gave up four runs and seven hits over six innings.

The Dodgers had won three in a row.

Diamondbacks lefty Madison Bumgarner had another shaky evening, giving up three runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked six.

Bumgarner gave up a single and two walks to load the bases with two outs in the fifth but Jameson retired Chris Taylor on a groundout.

400 CLUB

Kershaw made his 400th career start. He's the 139th pitcher in big league history to hit that mark, according to baseball-reference.com.

''That's a big number, given the rare company he's in,'' manager Dave Roberts said. ''I think with greatness — longevity — that's something he prides himself on. Not only being good in a small snippet of time, but for 400 starts, that's pretty remarkable.''

Kansas City's Zack Greinke is the active leader with 516 starts, which ranks 44th.

Kershaw — a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner — has a 198-87 career record and a 2.48 ERA.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts said RHP Tony Gonsolin (ankle) threw a 32-pitch bullpen. Roberts added that he watched and that ''today was pretty encouraging." He said the team was still determining the next step in his rehab.

Diamondbacks: Placed RHP Cole Sulser (strained right shoulder) on the injured list. RHP Luis Frias was called up from Triple-A.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers send RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound on Saturday night. He'll go against D-backs RHP Zach Davies (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports