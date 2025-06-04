Long-running Young Thug gang trial to end without any murder convictions

McMullen, who was also charged with murder in Thomas' killing, entered an Alford plea to a lesser aggravated assault charge and another count of violating the anti-racketeering law. A judge in this case sentenced him to 40 years, with 20 to be served in confinement at the same time as the sentence he's already serving, and 20 suspended for time served. That leaves one remaining defendant who is accused of shooting and wounding an Atlanta police officer in February 2022 while on probation. His fate is expected to be determined soon.