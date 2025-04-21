Long journey to the NFL draft is only the beginning for college prospects aiming to make the pros

The NFL draft is the culmination of a lifelong dream for many college players who've envisioned hearing their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell since they were kids.
They've made plenty of sacrifices and spent hundreds of hours practicing on the field, exercising in the weight room and studying film. They've dealt with injuries — some had to overcome significant ones— and battled adversity along the way.
And the journey is just beginning, especially for the players who aren't picked in the first round and don't get a guaranteed multiyear contract.
Prospects had to turn it up a notch in the months leading up to this week's draft. From training for the scouting combine to preparing for pro days, interviewing with coaches and visiting teams, the process can be overwhelming.
Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams, USC center Jonah Monheim and Colorado State wideout Tory Horton, who are represented by Excel Sports Management, have spent months getting ready for the big day by training at the agency's performance center in Irvine, California.
They'll likely have to wait until the second or third day to hear their names called in Green Bay but the round doesn't matter because getting the opportunity is the main goal.
''This is something that I've been chasing since I was a kid and not too many people get this opportunity, so the fact that I'm in this position and I have this chance, I'm just taking every moment with a breath and I'm not taking anything for granted,'' Williams said. ''I've been putting in a lot of work, a lot of countless hours, sleepless nights, and you never know what's gonna come out of this. You just put in the work and pray for the best. So just knowing that this could become a reality, it's something that I still can't believe and then once my name gets called, I'm just gonna have to take it all in and just really understand that this is the real thing.''
Williams, who is projected to be a second-round pick, ran a 4.4, 40-yard dash at the combine. He's a proven deep threat who can line up at any of the wide receiver spots.